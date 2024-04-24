North Yorkshire Police said the incident, which happened on March 25, took place at the Holland and Barrett in the Designer Outlet.

The force said it would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as they believe he may have information that can help them with their investigation.

How to help

Anyone who has any information that can help the investigation is asked to email: stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Stephen Mangham

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.

Please quote reference 12240052585 when passing on information.