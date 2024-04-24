The protected bird of prey was attacked near Laskill, Bilsdale, on 4 April.

Buzzards and all other birds of prey are legally protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act - to intentionally kill or harm one can result in up to six months in jail.

North Yorkshire Police asked anyone who saw any "suspicious people or vehicles" in the area to come forward.

If you have any information that could help please email tom.gaunt@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Tom Gaunt.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Please quote NYP reference 12240059635 when passing on information.