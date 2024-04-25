I’m on patrol with police in York as news breaks that a wanted man could be in the area. The car goes quiet. Voices over the radio give instructions.

PC Mike Halstead is driving, turning in and out of streets following leads. I follow the action from the backseat taking notes.

Other police units are in the area getting ready to swoop.

Inside the police car with PC Mike Halstead driving (Image: Dylan Connell)

Within minutes we hear a voice over the radio say the suspect is in handcuffs. “Great little result,” says PC Halstead, relieved.

The action unfolds on day one of Operation Tornado – a day each month where North Yorkshire Police pulls extra resources into an area of the county to tackle retail and road crime as well as burglaries.

Before we get caught up in the action, we’re heading out of York so PC Halstead can set up a speed trap using a radar gun.

“It’s a great opportunity to get people with static catches rather than driving round chasing them,” he explains.

On the way PC Halstead notices a car in front of us that was flagged earlier by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras for not being insured.

PC Halstead pulls over the uninsured driver in Clifton (Image: Dylan Connell)

The black Peugeot is being driven by a man but the previous policy was taken out by a woman, he says.

PC Halstead carries out a check which confirms that the insurance policy ran out at midnight.

He follows the car into Clifton and pulls it over.

PC Halstead works at the scene in Clifton after pulling over an uninsured driver (Image: Dylan Connell)

A traffic offence report is given by PC Halstead as well as some words of advice.

He returns to the police car and says the insurance policy was sorted over the phone. After collecting more details we’re back on our way.

Officers out in force in city centre

Over in the city centre, police officers patrol in big numbers – hoping to send a message to anyone thinking about committing a crime.

PC Matthew Klava says police officers carry out daily patrols in the centre of York. He adds that thefts are common, particularly of alcohol.

PC Matthew Klava and PC Tony Morton joined by a York BID ranger and a colleague in the Coppergate Centre (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s good to get out in the morning and see who’s about,” he says, after saying hello to passers-by.

We call by Barnitts in Colliergate where PC Klava says they’ve had previous reports of people trying to steal knives. He tells staff about the operation and to get in touch with police if they suspected someone is shoplifting.

PC Tony Morton from BTP on patrol in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

PC Tony Morton, who works for British Transport Police after spending decades with North Yorkshire Police, says he wants to check in with staff at Carecent - a breakfast centre for people in need based in the Central Methodist Church, in St Saviourgate.

He’s based at York railway station and says he wants to know more about the help available to homeless people there. He collects cards with maps to Carecent from staff which he says will help rough sleepers he’s in touch with.

PC Klava on patrol in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“At the moment we’re noticing, and I don’t know why, but more (homeless people) arriving at the station – three to four rough sleepers a day,” he says.

“I think it’s very important to have places like Carecent.

“As police officers we’re conscious that we have to signpost homeless people to the right agencies to help them.”

We move on to Fenwick department store in the Coppergate Centre after PC Klava receives a tip off from security about a shoplifter inside.

He and PC Morton go in and talk to staff.

Afterwards they stand outside the store, making themselves visible in case the shoplifter is still there.

Stopping the crime from taking place is the key aim, he explains.