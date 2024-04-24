According to analysis by the National Housing Federation (NHF) the wait would be the same even if no new households joined the current waiting lists.

The figures show that while 10,300 households were on the waiting list for social housing, only 2,891 new social housing lettings were available last year - 2022/23 and there’s been a 30 per cent increase in the number of people on housing waiting lists over the past six years.

The York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership (NYHP), which is made up of 23 housing associations, is joining the NHF’s call for a long-term plan to solve the housing crisis to support the thousands of households across York and North Yorkshire in desperate need of a safe, suitable and affordable home.

NYHP chairman, Nick Atkin, said: “York and North Yorkshire is in the midst of a housing crisis, forcing thousands of families into temporary accommodation.

“Our region has some of the least affordable housing outside the Southeast of England. Even if the social housing waiting list stops growing it’ll take over three and a half years before each person has a safe and affordable home.

“We need the new mayor to commit to a long-term plan for housing and work with housing associations to build the homes our region so desperately needs.”

Nick Atkin, chairman of York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership (Image: Supplied)

Social housing lettings refer to homes which have been let at either social rent, which is typically 50-60 per cent of the market rent in an area, or affordable rent, which is at least 20 per cent below market rent levels – making them the only affordable option for many.

The consequences of this have been felt across York and North Yorkshire as the housing crisis in England worsens. The impact this has on those on low incomes is devastating. The shortage of affordable homes across the region means that more and more people have had to turn to living in expensive, insecure private rented homes. This has left many facing impossible choices as they struggle to balance rent with other essential bills, or risk facing homelessness. NHF research from 2019 revealed that nearly half of children in private rented homes are living in poverty.

Last year (2022/23), for every new social home built in England, six households were accepted as homeless by their local council, while more children than ever before are living in temporary accommodation. This is also putting local councils under increasing financial pressure with councils spending £1.74 billion to support households in temporary accommodation in 2022/23. This is only set to worsen, with recent research revealing that the number of children living in temporary accommodation is estimated to reach 150,000 by 2030.

Aerial shot of Millers Chase, York, where 69 affordable homes have been built by Yorkshire Housing (Image: Supplied)