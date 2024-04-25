Officers were out in force in York on Tuesday (April 23) as Operation Tornado started.

The operation brings extra units into an area of North Yorkshire for a day of targeted disruption each month to address concerns raised by residents.

It targets road safety, retail crime and burglary prevention.

Two of the arrests were Joshua Anthony Strickland, 29, and Robinson Peter Fitch Binks, 26.

Police previously launched a manhunt to find the pair and said they were wanted in connection with a suspected corrosive substance attack in Fossway on Friday (April 19).

They were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson added that five vehicles were seized as part of the day of disruption.

Operation sends 'strong message' that committing crime 'is not worth the risk' - chief constable

North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Tim Forber said the operation “sends out a strong message that coming to North Yorkshire to commit crime is not worth the risk”.

North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Tim Forber (Image: Dylan Connell)

The chief constable said neighbourhood policing is “at the very core” of how the force carries out its duties.

“I want deliver an outstanding neighbourhood policing team and work with our partners to provide the best service,” he told The Press.

He recognised that the operation comes at a time when pressures on police officers continue to rise.

Chief Constable Tim Forber during the Operation Tornado briefing at Fulford Road Police Station (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We’ve been very lucky in North Yorkshire. We’ve had a significant uplift on police officers,” he said.

“The level of policing is at a level we’ve never seen before. And it continues to rise.”

Road safety is part of the crime crackdown, including drug driving.

A police officer in Coppergate during Operation Tornado (Image: Dylan Connell)

Mr Forber said: “One person being killed on the road is too many.

“Drug driving is incredibly dangerous. It puts drivers at risk. It can lead to deaths on the roads.”

He added that retail crime and burglaries are issues that “matter to the community”.

“People should feel protected in their homes.”

North Yorkshire Police is working with its partners – including British Transport Police, City of York Council, North Yorkshire Council and York Bid – for the operation.

Police officers with a York BID ranger in Coppergate during Operation Tornado (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Working closely with partners and local communities, we will continue our fight to stamp out all levels of criminality that have such a toxic impact on people’s lives,” Mr Forber said.

Read next: On patrol with police in York as major crackdown on crime starts

Temporary Superintendent Jon Aldred planned the day and said it took “decisive action to address the issues that impact our communities”.

“This operation has demonstrated the power of collaborative work between the police and partner agencies. It has sent out a strong message to those who engage in criminal activities that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Our work doesn’t stop here, my appeal to members of the public is to continue to help us by reporting any crime or anti-social behaviour on the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 or 999.”