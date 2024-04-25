Canteen workers at Drax power station, in Selby, have been striking since early December in a dispute with their employer BaxterStorey and Drax’s management.

The canteen staff - who will protest outside Drax's annual general meeting today (Thursday, April 25) - are members of the union Unite.

The canteen workers are seeking a 50p an hour pay rise. Their current rate of pay is "slightly" above minimum wage, according to Unite.

"Many workers are struggling to make ends meet, with one member of Unite being left unable to pay for her husband’s funeral due to the poverty rates paid by BaxterStorey," a spokesperson for Unite said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Either of these hugely wealthy companies could end this dispute tomorrow.

"Unite is protesting at Drax’s AGM to tell its shareholders not to profit from poverty pay."

In a statement issued to The Press, a spokesperson for Drax said: "This dispute is between Baxter Storey and its contractors, with no Drax employees involved in the strike.

"The power station and its catering facilities continued to operate during the industrial action, but we hope a resolution to the industrial action is found soon."

A spokesperson for BaxterStorey added: "We have taken various steps to address the concerns raised by Unite and have offered solutions in our attempt to resolve the dispute.

"We continue to have open discussions with Unite and our team members and these are ongoing. ACAS is supporting both sides through the process."

The protest will begin at 9.30am today (Thursday, April 25). It will take place outside the power station's annual general meeting, at 133 Houndsditch, EC3A 7DB.