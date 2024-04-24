York High head Rod Sims has been recognised for his ‘outstanding contribution as a head teacher within an education establishment in the North of England during 2023/2024 at the Educate North Awards.

Mr Sims clinched the award due to the profound impact of his leadership and unwavering commitment, which has significantly benefited students, staff, and the community at large.

As The Press reported back in February, Mr Sims is heading off after 15 years at the Acomb school and steps down at the end of the Summer term this year.

Mr Sims, who is 56, had a cancer diagnosis last year, underwent chemotherapy and surgery and has now had the all-clear, but says "it's time to do something else".

He has been head for five years and before that spent ten years as deputy head at York High. Prior to that he worked at Archbishop Holgate's CE School across the city in Badger Hill.

Rod Sims celebrating York High's 'good' Ofsted rating with pupils (Image: Newsquest)

Emily Callan, geography teacher and Careers Lead at York High School, nominated Mr Sims for the award. Within her nomination, Emily told the judges that Rod had taken York High School from an Ofsted Grade of Inadequate to an Ofsted Grade of Good, all whilst dealing with an arthritic ankle operation and his cancer diagnosis.

In her nomination, Emily said: “Rod’s positivity, determination, and passion for the pupils in our community is incredible and from the heart. He's not only the centre of our school, but a well-respected member of our community, opening up a local food hub, and ensuring we have a continuing free breakfast club open to all in the morning. He's a beacon of positivity. Sadly for education and York High School, he retires this year.”

Emily said: “Nominating Rod felt like the right thing to do to recognise and celebrate his career. I am so pleased that he won, especially as the announcement comes in his last term as Headteacher here.

“I nominated him for the award as he truly is a man of the community and even with injury and illness, he has been at the heart of everything we do at York High School. His resilience and determination are admirable qualities to aspire to. He’s such a big personality and his retirement will be a huge loss to our school and community.”

The Educate North Awards celebrate, recognise and share best practice and excellence in the education sector in the North of England. The ‘Outstanding Headteacher’ was one of three Radio Awards organised by CCUK, the owners of Heart Yorkshire, who supported the awards.

Mr Sims said: “I feel quite humbled by this award. I do my job because I love my school, our pupils and our community. It’s never been about recognition for me, it’s simply been about trying to give our young people the very best opportunities and the chance to succeed, regardless of their background or ability. It is, however, lovely to receive this award on behalf of our community!”

This year’s awards culminated in a gala dinner and celebration in Manchester on Thursday, April18. At the event, Mr Sims was presented with a trophy by sponsors Heart Radio Yorkshire and celebrated with the other nominees, guests, judges and winners of the other Educate North Awards award categories.

Back in November 2022 York High - which has 750 pupils - was rated 'good' in all areas by Ofsted following a concerted campaign by the Acomb secondary school to get the inspectors in.

Previously it was judged 'inadequate' at an inspection in January 2017 and staff had been fighting hard to get a long-awaited fresh inspection.

South Bank Academy Trust, which runs the school is looking to replace Mr Sims with an executive head teacher with a salary of £111,469 a year. Whoever gets the new job will look to start work in September this year.