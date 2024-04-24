Police in Harrogate want to speak to a man following a fraud involving the exchange of cash at a supermarket.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It happened at a Sainsbury’s store in Harrogate in February. We believe he will have information that could assist our investigation.

"If you can help to identify the man in the image, please contact us via email at IET@northyorkshire.police.uk Or call us on 101 and pass information for PC Stephen Mangham If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240045890 when passing on information.

Hunt for Harrogate Sainsbury's supermarket fraudster (Image: North Yorkshire Police)