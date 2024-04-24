Thousands have been demonstrating in Tenerife to complain about the boom in short-term holiday rentals driving up the housing costs for locals.

This sounds familiar. How long will it be before the citizens of York take to the streets demanding less tourism, and fewer Airbnb lets and hen and stag parties?

The city centre has become a ‘Disney Land’ filled with takeaway food outlets, restaurants and shops catering for the daily influx of visitors.

Unfortunately the jobs they create are in the service industry, so usually low paid with long hours, making it nearly impossible for local low-paid workers to get on to the housing market.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York

Get a sign projector

I write with reference to the Happy Valley Chinese Restaurant signage and the fact that some people have nothing better to do than moan a bucket about things that nobody else is bothered about.

May I suggest that the owners of the establishment get rid of the ‘offending’ sign, and ask the owners of the building across the street to project the sign onto the facade. Job done.

Nigel Cummings, Charlton Street, York

What a sad, sad world

When will this sad world evolve?

While I was waiting for a bus home at Ouse bridge an individual walked passed me high on sweet smelling drugs. Later I witnessed open drug dealing in our York streets. Why - has our society failed these people?

We need more policing in York.

Soon - on May 2 - we hold our York and North Yorkshire Mayoral elections. However, while we are voting for a regional Mayor, the bigger picture eludes us.

When will this world evolve to its true potential?

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York