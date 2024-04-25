A NEW distillery, gin school and tasting experience has been given the green-light by council chiefs.
City of York Council has approved plans for the York Distillery, a distillery, gin school and tasting experience built on the site of the unused swimming pool at Emperors Gym in Skeldergate.
The planning application was submitted on February 26 by York Drinks, which makes York Gin. On City of York Council's planning portal, the application says it aims to use the redundant swimming pool at Emperors Gym to create a gin distillery and experience.
Emperors Gym at 52 Skeldergate is owned by the nearby Middletons Hotel, which is joining the venture with York Drinks.
York Drinks operations director Natalie Hall said: "The new city centre distillery will provide a fantastic addition to York’s tourism offer. But we expect locals and hotel guests will embrace the York Distillery, too.
"We are delighted to be working with such a beautiful and iconic property as Middletons Hotel for the York Distillery."
Adam Wardale, general manager of Middletons Hotel and Emperors Gym, added: "The proposed new distillery would not only bring disused space back to life, but would also help attract more footfall to the area which is already host to a variety of independent businesses."
The approval of the plans was conditional, with City of York Council stating that no amplified music is to be played from the site and that the development must be completed within three years of April 23, 2024.
