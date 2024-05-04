POLYMATH, in Grape Lane, is the newest addition to York's hospitality scene.

It has announced the launch of a temporary pop-up kitchen under the name CHOW CHOW - from the team behind local favourite Döner Summer.

At CHOW CHOW, guests are set to enjoy vegan pan-Asian cuisine from gyoza, mock duck, and spring rolls to crispy tofu, fried chick'n, and fresh veg – all of which can be smothered in a variety of house-made sauces from Korean BBQ, cherry hoisin to the ‘legendary’ chow chow sauce.

READ MORE:

The pop-up will operate until May 12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5pm-9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm-9pm; and Sundays, 12pm-5pm, with board games available daily and events from 8pm most days.

Bosses at POLYMATH say they believe in an inclusive approach and pride themselves on having both alcoholic options and a matching vegan and alcohol free menu in a bid to ensure nobody misses out on having a delicious and fun experience.

Mock Duck from POLYMATH x DONER SUMMER's CHOW CHOW pop-up (Image: POLYMATH)

A POLYMATH spokesperson said: “Each mocktail has been expertly crafted with the same attention to detail as their alcoholic counterparts, ensuring every sip is a delightful experience.

“Whether you’re cutting down on alcohol, a designated driver, or simply prefer a refreshing non-alcoholic option, they've got you covered.”

The menu features intriguing alcoholic concoctions such as the Lentinula, a drink described as ‘earthy, short and strong’ featuring mushroom, whisky, and agave, alongside the sweeter Terry’s (a drink inspired by the chocolate orange) and the Howler (featuring tequila, lime, and chilli).

One of the cocktails that Polymath has on offer; most options are available both with and without alcohol. (Image: POLYMATH)

The non-alcoholic side of their menu features takes on the above with the Home Time Howler and the Clockwork Orange, alongside 0 per cent pints and several other takes on popular cocktails.

POLYMATH is open until late every night, Tuesday to Sunday.