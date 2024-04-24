Film crews for new detective drama Patience were spotted in Minster Yard yesterday evening (April 23).

A huge white screen used to reflect light was outside the South Transept of the historic building.

Crew members could be seen around the screen and tents near the statue of Constantine the Great.

Minster Yard was closed to pedestrians while the filming took place.

Film crews outside York Minster on Tuesday evening (April 23) (Image: Dylan Connell)

Trade press has reported that the six-part series – set against a York backdrop – will feature Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the final season of the show, and Malpractice‘s Ella Maisy Purvis as a detective duo.

Fraser will play Detective Bea Metcalf, who forms an unlikely duo with Purvis’ young autistic police archivist Patience Evans.

They say Patience works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases, and is a brilliant, self-taught criminologist with an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving.

And Metcalf is the first person to spot and utilize Patience’s talent, which opens a door into a whole new world for the archivist.