The York Railway Institute (RI) has been based in Queen Street, York, since 1889.

But the institute is facing disruption as major work -including the demolition of Queen Street Bridge - is carried out in the area as part of the York station gateway project.

Work on Queen Street Bridge began last Friday, April 19, with road closures in place. City of York Council's transport chief, Cllr Pete Kilbane, warned the closure could lead to "Carmageddon" if motorists failed to heed advice to avoid the area.

York RI have been at the centre of the disruption.

Sean Heslop, chair of the board of trustees of York RI, said: "The end result will be worth the short term pain. York RI has been involved in discussions with the council and our landlord, Network Rail, for the last four years throughout which we have always been supportive of the station frontage scheme.

"We always knew there would be short term disruption but feel that the completed scheme will be a massive improvement and a boost for the city."

The second phase of closures will commence this weekend, between 8pm on Friday, April 26 and 6am on Monday, April 29. Queen Street bridge itself will be demolished during this period.

Mr Heslop added: "We have had some problems – for example this weekend's closure was dropped on us at very short notice but (contractors) SISK have pulled out all the stops and assured us that the very busy weekend of Judo and the Vintage Fair we are hosting will not be affected by the closure.

"It’s a huge project and we remain fully supportive."

Access to York RI has been maintained during the works, as developers have built a temporary road to ensure traffic can pass through the area between the weekend closures.

Mr Heslop added that York RI was optimistic that disruption will be minimal over the remainder of the station gateway works.

"With the station project spread over many months we have always been more focused on the effect on our day-to-day activities," he said.

"Much more effort has been put in by all parties to ensure day-to-day activities can continue in an acceptable way for all."

During this weekend's bridge demolition, York RI will be hosting "The BIG York Flea", a flea market run by Judy's Vintage which will take place in its gymnasium from 11am on Saturday, April 27. Tickets for the event can be found online from Eventbrite, or via the link here.