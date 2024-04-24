Filming for new detective drama Patience moves to Monkgate throughout the morning with a road closure in place from 9.30am – noon and then from 12.45pm - 4pm crews will be in Stonegate before moving on to Blake Street then from 6pm-8pm they'll be in Duncombe Place outside the Minster, which will be closed off.

Filming last night outside York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Trade press has reported that the six-part series – set against a York backdrop – will feature Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the final season of the show, and Malpractice‘s Ella Maisy Purvis as a detective duo.

Fraser will play Detective Bea Metcalf, who forms an unlikely duo with Purvis’ young autistic police archivist Patience Evans.

As The Press reported yesterday, crews were in Precentor's Court opposite York Minster.

On Thursday (April 25) they'll be in the Victorian Claremont Terrace off Gillygate which will be closed from 8.30am-10.15am and then from 11.15am - 7pm crews will be in Station Rise which will close between its junctions with Tanner Row and Station Road near The Grand.

Filming for new detective drama Patience moves to Monkgate (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The next day from 2.15pm-7pm Victor Street and Low Priory Street near Micklegate will be closed and on Saturday they'll be filming by the river in New Walk Terrace, Lower Friargate and King's Staith

and the Eye of York. In the evening from 8.30pm-9.30pm there will be filming in Terry Avenue.