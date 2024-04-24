EMERGENCY crews have been called to a fire near a school in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.54pm last night (April 23) after reports of a fire at the back of Fulford School.
A service spokesman said: “A York fire crew attended a small fire in the open reported by a member of the public.
“The caretaker had extinguished the fire prior to our arrival using an extinguisher.
“Crew inspected and the cause it thought to have been deliberate.”
