North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.54pm last night (April 23) after reports of a fire at the back of Fulford School.

A service spokesman said: “A York fire crew attended a small fire in the open reported by a member of the public.

“The caretaker had extinguished the fire prior to our arrival using an extinguisher.

“Crew inspected and the cause it thought to have been deliberate.”