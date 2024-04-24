The A1(M) is closed southbound with slow traffic due to accident investigation work between junction the A6055 for Boroughbridge and junction 45 the A59 at Allerton Park.

It’s been ongoing since about 2.30am this morning (April 24). Trapped traffic is currently in the process of being released with a diversion via the A168 that runs parallel to the A1M.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We're currently dealing with a serious crash which occurred at approximately 2.12am this morning on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

“The southbound carriageway of the A1(M) is currently closed between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 47 (Allerton Park) and is expected to be for some time.

“The northbound carriageway was also closed for some time but it is now open again.

“There is a diversion along the A168 which runs adjacent to the A1(M).”

More to follow.