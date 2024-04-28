The Gala, which will take place from June 14 to 16 this year, will feature multiple guest locomotives alongside the NYMR home fleet of diesel workhorses.

READ MORE:

55009 as 55013 at Barrow Hill by Alex Stojanovic (Image: Alex Stojanovic)

The Gala will feature a jam-packed timetable of services that include both visiting and local trains. Many of the services will also offering a selection of beers and ciders served from the on-board buffet bars and traders such as Rail Riders, Transport Past Times, and Pywell Models will be on site.

D9537 at the EVR (by James Hartley) (Image: James Hartley)

Paul Middleton, director of mechanical engineering, said: “We’ve got some great locomotives lined up for this event, and alongside our home fleet we’ve got more visiting locos for you to ride behind including The Black Watch which we’re really excited to welcome.

“It’s something a little bit different, and we can’t wait to bring back our popular Diesel Gala for another year.”

Day Tickets for the event are £49.50 for adults, with a 12-month Annual Pass of free return visits included. Kids (aged 0-15) go free. For current annual pass holders, entry to the gala is included. For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/diesel-gala