Joshua Anthony Strickland, 29, and Robinson Peter Fitch Binks, 26, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily after police – some armed with guns – swooped on the car they were travelling in this afternoon (Tuesday, April 23) in Haxby Road, New Earswick.

North Yorkshire Police said a third man, in his 60s, was also in the vehicle and has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police on the scene in Haxby Road, York (Image: Newsquest)

“All have been taken into custody and a full investigation into the incident, which happened at around 12.30am on Friday, remains ongoing,” a force spokesperson said.

“Detectives have made three other arrests in connection with the attack, including a 41-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. All three have been released on bail while enquiries continue.”

Part of Haxby road was closed while officers worked at the scene.

As The Press reported at the time, a man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital serious burn injuries to his back after the attack in Fossway.

Residents told The Press three fire engines had arrived in the street and Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended.