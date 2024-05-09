Labour’s candidate for the York Outer seat in the next General Election, Luke Charters, has visited Clifton Park Hospital to meet with both medical and professional staff who work to deliver healthcare across the region and drive down NHS demand.

READ MORE:

Mr Charters met with hospital director Sandra Donoghue to discuss the wide range of treatments and services available at the hospital and to see its facilities - including a 24-bed inpatient ward, theatre suite and ambulatory care unit.

The visit also showcased the hospital’s latest technology, including the ROSA Robotic Knee Assistant - a robotic surgical assistant which helps surgeons in performing total knee replacement surgery.

Luke Charters looking at the state of the art facilities at Clifton Park Hospital (Image: Provided)

Mr Charters said: “I was delighted to visit Clifton Park Hospital to learn about the crucial work of healthcare staff helping to deliver for patients. It was encouraging to see such a high standard of technology used in the hospital.”

Clifton Park Hospital is part of Ramsay Health Care UK, which owns and operates 34 hospitals across the UK. Whilst a private hospital, it also offers support to NHS facilities in the area.

During the visit, Mr Charters also had the opportunity to learn more about the long-established relationship between Clifton Park Hospital and York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs York Hospital.

Clifton Park works in collaboration with the NHS to improve the provision of services to the wider health community - including reducing both surgical and diagnostic NHS waiting times.

Luke Charters with Sandra Donoghue, Hospital Director (Image: Provided)

Ms Donoghue said: “I was delighted to welcome Luke to Clifton Park to showcase our work as part of the whole health community.

“As a major provider of local healthcare in York, we work in partnership with our NHS colleagues to deliver vital care to patients, when they need it.

“As part of our visit, it was great to be able to introduce Luke to our team, to hear directly from them about our work to deliver care for patients across York and North Yorkshire.”