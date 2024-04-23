Humberside Police say two people are currently custody after they were called to reports of a burglary in Bridlington on Saturday (April 20).

A force spokesman said: "It is believed that a man and a woman distracted the victim before reportedly stealing items of value from a property on Cardigan Road.

"Following lines of inquiry, a 24-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft.

"Both remain in our custody whilst our enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information or footage that may assist with our enquiries can contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 218 of April 21."

You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.