That's what national Labour Party leader Keir Starmer had to say when he met with communities in Cawood, near Selby, to discuss his plan for reducing rural crime.

Joined by shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, York and North Yorkshire mayoral candidate David Skaith and MP for Selby and Ainsty, Keir Mather, Mr Starmer spoke to victims of rural crime in Cawood and its surrounding areas.

Karen and Adrian Bullock, who own Monk Fryston Post Office, spoke to Mr Starmer about their experiences with rural crime, sharing their story of feeling forced to close their Post Office after being the victims of an armed robbery on February 19.

(left to right) Keir Starmer, Keir Mather, Yvette Cooper and David Skaith (Image: Harry Booth)

Mr and Mrs Bullock said they became the target of crime due to their Post Office handling a large amount of cash on site.

"There just isn't a solution," said Mrs Bullock.

"We didn't want to close and we asked the community if they could think of a solution but they couldn't."

Mr Starmer said that rural incidents such as the Monk Fryston armed robbery weren't standalones, citing a significant number of robberies involving farm equipment in the area, and county lines gangs targeting such communities.

He said: "It's a reminder that rural crime really matters."

The "first of its kind" crime strategy drawn up by Mr Starmer and Ms Cooper sets out a plan to increase patrols in rural areas, as well as increasing the number of community support officers. They also said they wanted to increase collaboration between forces across county lines, as villages in the Selby area sit near the borders with East and West Yorkshire.

(left to right) Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer and Labour candidate for North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith (Image: Harry Booth)

Part of Mr Starmer's plan for a "joined-up" approach involved the prospective Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, Mr Skaith.

Mr Starmer told The Press that Mr Skaith would be "hugely important" to the planned crackdown on rural crime.

"In David Skaith you've got someone who's steeped in the local area," he said.

"What he's able to bring is the focus that we need in this Mayorality, plans on how to deal with local crime.

"But also, if we were to win the general election, one of the things I want the Labour Government to do is put more power into the hands of our mayors. So in North Yorkshire there's almost a double benefit in a vote for a Labour Mayor."

(left to right) Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer and Labour candidate for North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith (Image: Harry Booth)

Speaking on the visit from his party leader, Mr Skaith said: "It's amazing to have him come here, and to have had Rachel Reeves visit me in Harrogate last week."

Mr Skaith also went on to speak about the growing support the Labour Party has witnessed in North Yorkshire, with polls predicting that some long standing Conservative seats in North Yorkshire will turn red at the upcoming general election.

"I think there's always been a lot of support here but it is changing," he added.

If elected as Mayor, Mr Skaith would absorb the responsibility of the Police, Fire and Crime commissioner in North Yorkshire. When asked about the change he believes he could bring, he said: "It's about going back to basics.

"We're going to increase the amount of police, increase patrols.

"It's basic politics, it's about actually doing things."