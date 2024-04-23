AN outdoor play area at a North Yorkshire school has a whole new look thanks to a team of builders.
Tadcaster Primary Academy's Early Years outdoor area has been upgraded thanks to the design and construction skills of a team from housebuilder Avant Homes North Yorkshire.
Head teacher, Caroline Towler, said: “It’s not often we have the opportunity to have such transformational work done completely free of charge, especially during a time when costs for the school have significantly increased.
“The skill and generosity of the team from Avant Homes North Yorkshire has provided our children with a truly outstanding outdoor area which they thoroughly enjoy using and learning from.”
The project, which was done on a charitable basis, is part of Avant Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting and enhancing the local communities where it builds.
Matt Oldfield, Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, said: “We have taken a great deal of satisfaction from this project knowing it will help inspire young minds and encourage active learning through play.
“As a housebuilder, we are dedicated to creating long-lasting sustainable communities. Working together with the educators at Tadcaster Primary Academy to upgrade the play area is a great example of us putting that commitment into practice.”
The renovated area provides an enhanced and safe outdoor learning environment for the students, with a focus on fostering creativity, exploration and physical activity.
It has been designed to have a positive impact on the students' physical and cognitive development, providing them with a stimulating environment to explore, learn and grow.
The housebuilder made significant improvements to the school by delivering a variety of projects. These included the construction of a sandbox, installation of benches and creation of woodland areas within the playground.
As The Press previously reported Avant Homes North Yorkshire, which launched a year ago, is currently building 150 new homes in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Tadcaster.
