Admittedly, he can be a little bit boisterous at times, the RSPCA says. But he's a friendly dog who will make a 'super addition to the family'.

Milo was brought to the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane because his previous owner could not manage him. He is now ready to find a new home and a new family who'd like to adopt him.

"He is a super friendly chap but can be a little boisterous when he gets over excited," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"He has not had much basic training before he came to the centre but he is clever and eager to learn.

"He would be best suited to adopters who are keen to train and help him reach his full potential."

Milo is not used to being left on his own so he will need adopters who are at home most of the time until he has settled and understands that it is OK to be on your own sometimes, the RSPCA says.

He is an extremely active dog, so he will need a family who will take him on long, exciting adventures.

"He is a happy boy who lives life to the max," the staff member said.

"He is always looking for new things to investigate. He really will make a super addition to the family.

Milo does have allergies to house dust and is also allergic to bee stings.

He is on medication to help keep this under control - medication which adopters will need to carry on with.

He also has a condition called Follicular Dysplasia, which unfortunately means he may lose all his fur.

"But Milo really does not let this affect his ability to enjoy life," the staff member said.

"He is one of the happiest dogs we know and really deserves to be in a loving home."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk