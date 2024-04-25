We have invited all six candidates to contribute a piece, in their own words, setting out why they think they are the best person for the job - and what their priorities would be if elected.

Here, Paul Haslam – one of the two independent candidates standing - sets out his stall..

For too long Central Government has ignored the North of England, and particularly our area.

"Devolved powers and significant funding provide a unique opportunity to shape our destiny.

"We need to grab this opportunity to drive a step change in the fortunes of residents of York and North Yorkshire.

"With a unique blend of business acumen, gained through years of management consultancy and business development, and 10 years as a councillor, I am prepared to challenge the status quo and think differently, delivering solutions to problems and creating opportunity.

"I will be a strong voice for York and North Yorkshire: If elected, I’ll be the 'Cabinet Minister' for York and North Yorkshire demanding of government that we get our fair share of public investment.

"I'll be asking the difficult questions, for example: Why is the per-person spend on transport in London and the South East of England six times higher than in North Yorkshire?

"Why do North Yorkshire school children receive less funding for their education?

"Why do people from North Yorkshire have to go South for better-paying jobs?

"If elected, I will be an ambassador for the great businesses in York and North Yorkshire, showcasing our products and services, bringing business investment to our area.

"By listening to your needs and taking action, I will deliver for you.

"As an Independent Mayor, free from party shackles, I’m committed to fighting for York and North Yorkshire’s best interests:

Securing fair, inclusive and lasting economic growth

Creating higher paid jobs and expanding opportunities

Improving public transport for the region and beyond

More affordable housing to meet the community’s needs

Putting women’s and girls’ safety at the heart of policing

Tackling the climate emergency without costing the Earth

Together, we will build a sustainable present to build a better, just sustainable future.