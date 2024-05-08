The Tees, Esk, and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust founded the TEWV 10K.

The 500-strong and fully booked inaugural event took place at the Knavesmire in York on Sunday, April 21 and was started by Coronation Street actor Richard Hawley, who played Johnny Connor.

READ MORE:

YO1 Radio was at the start and finish lines, providing entertainment for runners and spectators, and Pure Gym warmed up participants before they took on the 10k. York City FC also ran a kick-about event for spectators and the emergency services were on hand with vehicles for the public to enjoy.

The first runner over the finish line was Dave Parkin, who took 37 minutes and seven seconds to complete the circuit.

The first woman to finish the 10K course was Charlotte Bush in 38 minutes and 44 seconds, closely followed by her sister Erin in 39 minutes and 19 seconds.

Runner at the TEWV Trust 10K (Image: Provided)

The event aims to raise money for the trust which provides mental health, learning disability, and eating disorder support services and covers people living across County Durham, Darlington, and North Yorkshire.

Patrick Scott, deputy chief executive for the trust, said: “The TEWV 10k was born out of a love of running and yesterday we got to witness the result of that – with hundreds of people crossing the finish line, some raising much needed funds for their chosen charity.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response from our participants and their supporters.

“Exercise, and particularly running, is known to have a positive effect on our mental health and we are proud that we were able to stage this run for the local community in York.”