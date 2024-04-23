More than 70 people gathered at West Bank Park in Holgate before riding through Acomb and across Hob Moor and Tadcaster Road. They finished at Cycle Heaven on the east side of Millenium Bridge.

“It was just perfect weather, I couldn’t have asked for more,” said Leah Bennett, one of the organisers.

“The children thought it was great. They loved it.”

Some of those taking part decorated their bicycles with a Spring theme. The bike ride was for children of all ages and was part of the national Kidical Mass.

All children had to be accompanied by an adult and organisers estimated that about a third of those taking part were youngsters. Much of the route was along the York Orbital route and included a long stretch that was off road.

York Cycle Campaign (YCC) organised the ride which was marshalled. Campaign members are hoping to work with schools in the coming months to try and reduce the number of people parking close to schools and encourage children to cycle.

“We are not anti-car” said Leah. “We want kids to feel safe if they do ride a bike.”