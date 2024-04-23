At an inquest opening into the death of Christopher Roberts in Northallerton this morning (April 23), coroner, Jonathan Leach, said the 59-year-old had been missing for several months when his body was found around Christmas time last year.

He said that Wigan-born Mr Roberts, who lived in Whitby, was last scene leaving Scarborough Hospital on August 28 last year and he was not found until December.

Mr Leach said Mr Roberts was single and further inquires need to be carried out.

The hearing was adjourned for a full inquest to take place at a later date.

North Yorkshire Police launched a missing person appeal in the days and months after Mr Roberts disappearance.

He was described as white, short grey hair, around 5ft 6in tall, slim build and he has blue eyes.



They said at the time that as well as the Whitby area, he had links to Brighton, Portsmouth and Scotland.

They said that Mr Roberts was discharged from Scarborough Hospital, but despite several public appeals including images of the missing man he wasn't found.

A police spokesman told The Press on Monday, December 18 that a body had been found in Scarborough.

They said: "We were called to a remote location in Harwood Dale by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Although he has not been formally identified, Christopher's family have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Thank you to everyone who supported our appeal to find him."

Christopher Roberts was last seen at Scarborough Hospital (Image: North Yorkshire Police)