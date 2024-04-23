WHO could disagree with the sentiment behind Richard Bridge’s letter re missing greenery near the station area in York Central (Missed opportunity to green York Central, Letters, April 19).
I guess maybe security and no clearing up jobs many be behind the decision? Or just lack of imagination.
Which brings me to the lack of imagination and support for a more integrated public transport policy, which would be so well served by an adjacent bus (and coach?) station.
Such a station was successfully set up, central to a well-visited area, in 2009 in Bath - also an historic city, and one with half our population.
I and others have been ‘banging on’ about this for decades. It could have been a condition for any bidding developers, as could a minimum of green planting!
Dot Nicholson, Fishergate
