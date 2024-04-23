Crews are in place this morning in Precentor's Court opposite York Minster filming a detective drama called Patience.

It comes after The Press revealed on Friday that filming is due to end just before midnight on Monday, April 29, with a raft of accompanying road closures.

The schedule for filming means that today (April 23) Precentor's Court will be closed from 8.30am-4pm with Minster Yard being the next location to close from 4pm-6.15pm and then from 6.30pm-7.30pm High Petergate and Low Petergate will close to traffic and pedestrians.

Filming for Patience at Prescentor's Court opposite York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Trade press has reported that the six-part series – set against a York backdrop – will feature Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the final season of the show, and Malpractice‘s Ella Maisy Purvis as a detective duo.

Fraser will play Detective Bea Metcalf, who forms an unlikely duo with Purvis’ young autistic police archivist Patience Evans.

Laura Fraser is a previous role

They say Patience works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases, and is a brilliant, self-taught criminologist with an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving.

Crews setting up under shelter (Image: Haydn Lewis)

And Metcalf is the first person to spot and utilize Patience’s talent, which opens a door into a whole new world for the archivist.

A letter to businesses and residents says that they will be using one of the properties in Precentor's Court as the home for one of the drama's main characters with the street closed off for filming to take place for much of the day.

One of the homes in Precentor's Court is playing the role of the home of one of the lead characters (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The following day filming moves to Monkgate throughout the morning with a road closure in the morning and from 12.45pm - 4pm crews will be in Stonegate before moving on to Blake Street then from 6pm-8pm they'll be in Duncombe Place outside the Minster, which will be closed off.

On Thursday (April 25) they'll be in the Victorian Claremont Terrace off Gillygate which will be closed from 8.30am-10.15am and then from 11.15am - 7pm crews will be in Station Rise which will close between its junctions with Tanner Row and Station Road near The Grand.

The next day from 2.15m-7pm Victor Street and Low Priory Street near Micklegate will be closed and on Saturday they'll be filming by the river in New Walk Terrace, Lower Friargate and King's Staith

and the Eye of York. In the evening from 8.30pm-9.30pm there will be filming in Terry Avenue.

Precentor's Court will be closed today (Image: Haydn Lewis)