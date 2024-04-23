A WOMAN has been rescued from a house in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to South Milford near Selby at about 10.30pm last night (April 22) after reports that someone was injured at a home.
A service spokesman said: “Our Tadcaster crew assisted paramedics with extricating a female casualty with a back injury from the first floor of a domestic property.
“Crews transported the woman from the property and into an awaiting ambulance.
“The incident was then left with Yorkshire Ambulance Service.”
