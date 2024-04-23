North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to South Milford near Selby at about 10.30pm last night (April 22) after reports that someone was injured at a home.

A service spokesman said: “Our Tadcaster crew assisted paramedics with extricating a female casualty with a back injury from the first floor of a domestic property.

“Crews transported the woman from the property and into an awaiting ambulance.

“The incident was then left with Yorkshire Ambulance Service.”