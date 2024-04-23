EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a fire has been started deliberately in a busy York street.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Davygate at 12.07am today (April 23) after reports of a fire in the street.

A service spokesman said: “Our York crew extinguished a small pile of rubbish on fire.

“Crews used a bucket of water to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate.” 