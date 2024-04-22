NUMEROUS calls were made to the fire service this morning (Monday) to reports of a lorry with a wheel on fire on the A64.
Members of the public phoned fire control as well as attempting to extinguish the fire at Rillington.
The lorry, in Scarborough Road, was carrying a load of potatoes. The fire affecting the wheel became detached from the vehicle and also caused fire damage to the air suspension tank and axle.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: " Dry powder extinguishers were used prior to fire service arrival by members of the public.
"The crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and advice was given to owner of HGV. The cause of the fire is thought to have been overheated bearings."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here