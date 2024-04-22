Members of the public phoned fire control as well as attempting to extinguish the fire at Rillington.

The lorry, in Scarborough Road, was carrying a load of potatoes. The fire affecting the wheel became detached from the vehicle and also caused fire damage to the air suspension tank and axle.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: " Dry powder extinguishers were used prior to fire service arrival by members of the public.

"The crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and advice was given to owner of HGV. The cause of the fire is thought to have been overheated bearings."