HOMES in York were left without water today after a pipe burst.
Yorkshire Water posted on X at 4.03pm today (April 22), saying that some homes in Carter Avenue, Tang Hall, were experiencing low or no water pressure after a pipe burst in the area.
In the post, Yorkshire Water said: "We're doing everything we can to get this fixed as soon as possible."
The water company has since confirmed that 17 homes suffered complete outages to their water supply, for approximately an hour.
At 5.13pm, a Yorkshire Water spokesperson told The Press that teams were carrying out a repair at the location.
