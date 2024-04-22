Police are appealing for information about a theft that occurred at a business off the A64 between York and Malton.

It happened between 5.30pm on Friday 19 April and 8am the following day, at the Leisure World dealership.

A police spokesperson said: "Suspects damaged a perimeter fence to gain entry, then broke into a motorhome and stripped parts from it.

"We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone that was travelling along the A64 and saw any suspicious activity such as vehicles parked near to Leisure World, or people loitering in the area during the time the business was closed.

"Please email kyle.morrison2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Morrison, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240068745 when passing on information."