A man, aged in his 30s, was left hospitalised with serious burns over his back after a corrosive substance is believed to have been thrown at him on Friday (April 19) at an address in Fossway.

North Yorkshire Police is hunting Joshua Anthony Strickland, 29, and Robinson Peter Fitch Binks, 26, in connection with the incident.

“Joshua and Robinson, if you see or hear this appeal, it’s time to do the right thing and hand yourselves into the police,” a force spokesperson said.

“As every hour passes, you are only making it harder for yourselves.

“Also, anyone suspected of helping you to evade arrest will also be arrested and face prosecution.”

The police cordon in Fossway on Friday (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A 41-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday morning and released on conditional bail.

Police revealed today that a 43-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday evening and a 54-year-old man was arrested this afternoon in the search for the wanted men.

“They are being held in custody for questioning while enquiries continue,” the spokesperson added.

Emergency services were called to Fossway at 12.30am on Friday and a police cordon was put in place.

Residents told The Press three fire engines had arrived in the street and Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended.

How to report information

Police urge anyone who sees the wanted men to call 999 “without delay” and quote reference number 12240067920.

“If you have other relevant information which you would like to provide to the investigation team, please do so using the following link and navigating to the North Yorkshire Police tile on the Public Portal (mipp.police.uk),” the spokesperson said.

“If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report. Again, quote reference 12240067920.”