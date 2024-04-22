He was “repeatedly” punched and kicked by two men in the Nessgate and Ousegate corner area, North Yorkshire Police said.

Police have issued CCTV images of people they want to speak to about the assault at 1am on Sunday, February 18.

“The victim sustained significant swelling to his head and ankle, and a small fracture to his hand,” a force spokesperson said.

“Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

How to report information

Anyone with information should email Ezequiel.GomezBalaguer@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 and ask for SC 2007 Ezequiel Gomez Balaguer.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240029994 when passing on information.