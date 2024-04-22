POLICE are at an incident in a busy shopping street in York’s city centre.
At 2.30pm today (April 22), two police vans from North Yorkshire Police were seen in High Ousegate, York.
Four police officers were seen to be restraining a man, after wrestling him to the ground.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for comment and we’ll add it here once they respond.
