Aslef Union, which represents train drivers, has announced that members will be going on strike on May 7, 8 and 9 and ban overtime for six days from May 6.

The fresh stage of strikes come as part of an ongoing pay dispute, with the planned walkouts set to affect travel in the week following the early May bank holiday.

Aslef members at York-based LNER, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express will strike on May 9.

There will be strikes at Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway on May 8.

General secretary of Aslef, Mick Whelan, said: "It is now a year since we sat in a room with the train companies and a year since we rejected the risible offer they made and which they admitted, privately, was designed to be rejected.

READ NEXT:

"We first balloted for industrial action in June 2022, after three years without a pay rise.

"Since then train drivers have voted, again and again, to take action to get a pay rise.

"That’s why Mark Harper, the transport secretary, is being disingenuous when he says that offer should have been put to members.

"Drivers would not vote to strike if they thought an offer was acceptable."

During previous strikes, customers have been advised to check National Rail's journey planner ahead of travelling, which can be found online here: www.nationalrail.co.uk/plan-a-journey/.