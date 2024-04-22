Thank you Derek Reed. I’m pleased that you liked my photograph Goose in Cowslips enough to thank me on the letters page (Thanks for the photo!, Letters, April 19).
The east campus of the university usually has an abundance of cowslips but unfortunately it’s the only place I know that has so much.
So the plant doesn’t seem to be as common as the name - the Common Cowslip - suggests. But I’ll certainly keep my eyes open for it in the future.
Lynnette Cammidge, Badgerhill, York
