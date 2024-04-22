A FEW years ago, before the York Tap was created, there used to be a permanent display of model railways at York Railway Station. This is now left to clubs that have the odd show at Heworth.
At the moment you have places like the Bullnose building (once home to the Arc Light centre) which is owned by the NRM, and another building near the Leeman Road bridge owned by Network Rail, which are both lying empty.
There has been much progress with the rest of the York Central site.
Hopefully at some point these buildings could also be converted into something.
Timothy Wynn Werninck, Dodgson Terrace, Acomb, York
