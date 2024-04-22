A ‘GARDEN village’ should have sports facilities, a village hall, a place of worship , a pub, doctors’ surgery, a playground and open land for walking - as well as shops and a school.
The planned developments in Huntington (The Press, April 15) are housing estates. So either change the developments or name them correctly.
Ruth Davies, New Earswick, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel