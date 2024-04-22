As previously reported by The Press, the demolition of Queen Street Bridge got underway following the weekend closure of the area - which started at 8pm on Friday, April 19.

The demolition comes as part of the ongoing York Station Gateway scheme, which aims to revamp the area outside York Station.

An aerial view of the ongoing demolition of Queen Street Bridge (Image: Harry Booth)

Ahead of the planned works, City of York Council warned people that driving during the period of closures could risk "carmageddon".

Drivers can now travel through the route once more, on a newly built temporary road - which runs adjacent to the old bridge.

City of York Council’s director of transport and planning, James Gilchrist, has previously said that the temporary road would have the same capacity as the Queen Street Bridge.

The remnants of Queen Street Bridge this morning (April 22) (Image: Harry Booth)

A diversion has been built for pedestrians, with barriers and fencing in place.

Work on the bridge will commence again this weekend, finishing on April 29.

Further details on upcoming closures and developments in the station gateway scheme can be found online here: www.york.gov.uk/StationGateway