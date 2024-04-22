Film crews have arrived in York as the city prepares to be turned into the set of a new detective drama.
Lorries and trailers have parked in Union Terrace coach park which has closed to the public until Tuesday, April 30.
It comes after The Press revealed on Friday that filming will start on a new detective drama called Patience tomorrow at 7.30am.
The filming is due to end just before midnight on Monday, April 29, with a raft of accompanying road closures.
Trade press has reported that the six-part series – set against a York backdrop – will feature Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the final season of the show, and Malpractice‘s Ella Maisy Purvis as a detective duo.
Fraser will play Detective Bea Metcalf, who forms an unlikely duo with Purvis’ young autistic police archivist Patience Evans.
They say Patience works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases, and is a brilliant, self-taught criminologist with an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving.
And Metcalf is the first person to spot and utilize Patience’s talent, which opens a door into a whole new world for the archivist.
