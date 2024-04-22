Punk Haus run by local couple Frank Woods and Natalie Wreglesworth is set to open their first bricks and mortar shop at Clifton Moor on the outskirts of the city.

Read next:

On May 4 the duo will be opening at Unit 7, Kettlestring Park in Kettlestring Lane and Frank says there'll be plenty of giveaways on the day.

Homewares shop Punk Haus is set to open their first shop at Clifton Moor in York (Image: Supplied)

"There'll be free gifts for everyone through the door and 50 per cent off offers, with a huge giveaway of £500 worth of prints with tickets being drawn at 5pm," said Frank.

"We're a family-run business - there's about five of us and a couple of employees."

Frank said he hopes the York shop will be the first of many.

"It started basically as a bit of a hobby that we started in the lockdown," he said.

"We moved into a property and were looking around for wall art, but nothing was grabbing our attention.

"We started making art for our own home, put them on Instagram and people were asking if they could buy them. It just snowballed from there really."

Punk Haus art (Image: Supplied)

The company has attracted about 250,000 followers across their social channels with their colourful and cheeky designs.

The store features a range of in-house designed products from wall art to gifts and clothing and offers interior planning and framing.

Punk Haus side table (Image: Supplied)

There'll be free food and drink on opening day when the store will be open from 10am - 6pm and from 10am-4pm the following day.

Beyond that the shop’s opening hours will be 9.30am-5pm Monday-Friday and from 10am-4pm on a Saturday, closing on Sundays.

You can park for free at the site and Frank said in the future Punk Haus would like to open stores in Leeds, Manchester, and London.

Punk Haus art (Image: Supplied)