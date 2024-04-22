Climate campaigners are to celebrate Earth Day with a party on a bridge in York.
Members of Extinction Rebellion York say they will hold a “joyful celebration of people and planet” from 6pm to 7pm today (Monday, April 22) on Millennium Bridge.
There will be art, music and poetry performed by local artists, a spokesperson for the group said.
Earth Day is an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection.
This year’s celebration coincides with the sixth anniversary of the York branch of Extinction Rebellion forming.
Extinction Rebellion York member Cath Heinemeyer said: “Although the task of tackling the ecological emergency can seem overwhelming, there is a lot to celebrate.
‘"A powerful movement for change has built in strength over recent years, and made real achievements to protect nature and people. XR York’s Earth Day celebration will be a moment to mark York’s own part in that movement.”
