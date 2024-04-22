North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened in Fourth Avenue in Tang Hall at 5.30pm on Thursday, April 18 and involved a cyclist and a white panel van. The white panel van drove off from the scene.

A police spokesman said: "The man on the cycle was knocked off and suffered minor head injuries. The man was discharged from hospital after seeking medical treatment.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"Please email sophie.howarth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sophie Howarth."

Please quote reference 12240067738 when passing on information.