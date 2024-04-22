A MAN has suffered head injuries in a hit and run crash in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened in Fourth Avenue in Tang Hall at 5.30pm on Thursday, April 18 and involved a cyclist and a white panel van. The white panel van drove off from the scene.
A police spokesman said: "The man on the cycle was knocked off and suffered minor head injuries. The man was discharged from hospital after seeking medical treatment.
"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.
"Please email sophie.howarth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sophie Howarth."
Please quote reference 12240067738 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article