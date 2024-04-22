Coast and Vale Learning Trust will be supported by Knottingley-based Delta Academies Trust, with the latter’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Tarn overseeing both.

He succeeds the Coast and Vale’s CEO Brian Crosby, who is to retire.

The trust, founded by Scalby School, has grown in recent years to include Newby and Scalby Primary, Friarage Primary, Filey School, and Scarborough UTC, as well as Lady Lumley's.

John Riby, Chair of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, and Steve Hodsman, Chair of Delta Academies Trust, shared the future plans for both organisations.

In a joint statement, they said: “Trustees of Coast and Vale Learning Trust and Delta Academies Trust are pleased to announce that they have reached an in-principle agreement to collaborate, with a view to improving educational outcomes in the Coast and Vale catchment.

"The agreement allows Paul Tarn, the CEO of Delta, to become the CEO for both Trusts. Paul will succeed the outgoing CEO Brian Crosby, who is to retire.”

For Mr Tarn, the agreement represents a personal milestone. He was head teacher at Scalby School between 2009 and 2010 and lived in the area.

He said: “The Coast and Vale catchment area holds a special place in my heart.

"Over an 18-month period, the school went from ‘special measures’ directly to ‘good’; almost doubling the academic results.

"It was a great privilege to be part of that journey and it is rewarding to see how the school has progressed."

"Another of the Trust’s schools, Lady Lumley's at Pickering, has a proud tradition and history which will continue to be celebrated in the future. Scarborough’s UTC is an amazing centre for science, engineering maths and computing.”

Delta is the Regional Science Hub for South Yorkshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire, hosts Cyber North each year, and has links to the maritime industry through its Hull Trinity House Academy.

“Working together will further strengthen opportunities for our students in a range of sectors, but particularly in sciences and the renewable industries,” said Mr Tarn.

“Delta, and the leaders at the Trust’s Primary schools, Friarage and Newby and Scalby, have met and are looking forward to working together to enhance our offer to local children.

Experts and subject specialists will now begin working together immediately in the run-up to SATs, GCSEs and A Levels.”

Delta is a very high-performing family of schools with a national reputation for educational excellence.

Mr Tarn said: “When visiting Filey School, I was delighted to see investments made by Coast and Vale Learning Trust and the good progress that is already being made. More investment is needed across the Trust and that will form part of our future plans.

"Working together, we will share our mutual strengths and capacity for the benefit of pupils, students, staff, and our wider communities.

"We look forward to the opportunity to meet staff, pupils and parents over the coming weeks to share our thoughts and ideas.”