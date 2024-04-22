ARMED police have cordoned off a road in a York suburb.
Residents in Monkton Road in Heworth in York reported seeing armed police surround a house in the street last night (April 21).
They said that there was a police drone in the air, as well as dogs in van at the scene.
Resident Dan Seymour said: "The cordon was in place from just behind the shops down to near just outside the church - a distance of about 75 metres in total.
"There was a group of people trying to get through the cordon nd a drone hovering in the sky keeping a station over the property. A woman was escorted out by police at one point."
The Press has approached North Yorkshire Police for comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.
