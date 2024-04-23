We have invited all six candidates to contribute a piece, in their own words, setting out why they think they are the best person for the job - and what their priorities would be if elected.

Here, the Conservative candidate Keane Duncan sets out his stall...

I want to shake-up politics in York. Break free of the same-old status quo way of working. And get results.

"I’m determined to be a mayor for the entire City of York - the city centre, suburbs and surrounding villages, ensuring everybody and every generation is fairly represented.

"I’ve demonstrated my commitment to every community with my 100-day tour of the county in campervan ‘Peggy’. I’ve been on the road for three months, visiting 1,000 towns, villages and hamlets, to show nowhere will be forgotten if I am elected as mayor.

"I’ll be proactive and visible, not a remote mayor sat behind a desk.

"The feedback shared on my travels has informed my plans:

Free car parking: Labour have hiked car parking charges again. I believe we should have a car parking policy based on supporting business, not generating income for the council. Using new mayoral funding, I will pilot a free car parking offer in the city, if traders support it. Homes local people can afford: I’ll unlock brownfield sites first to protect York’s Green Belt. And I’ll build discounted ‘half-price homes’ for first-time buyers so people from our area can afford to stay here in the city. Stop Labour’s bus cuts: I’ll step in to stop cuts to key routes in my very first week. I’ll invest to expand routes, not cut them, and I’ll introduce £1 fares for all under 22s. Tougher, visible policing: I’ll introduce dedicated, named officers for every ward in York. Their contact details will be public, so you can call and email them directly. They’ll be out from behind their desks, patrolling the streets and keeping you safe. Dual the A64 and Outer Ring Road: Labour’s mayoral candidate opposes my investment in the A64, while their MP for York Central says upgrading the Ring Road is ‘not the right solution’. Labour can’t be trusted with these vital projects. I support them fully and will do everything I can to ensure they move forward.

"I have a bold vision and ambitious plans for the city. But I’ve made a clear pledge: unlike Labour mayors, I won’t introduce a new tax.

"I’ll use new funding from central government and leverage private sector investment to deliver my policies instead.

"On May 2, support me to do politics differently. To get the results York so desperately needs. And ensure you never pay more."