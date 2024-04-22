North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at just before 7pm on Sunday night (April 21) after reports of a crash on the A170 at Thirsk.

A service spokesman said: “Thirsk attended a single vehicle crash where a Honda Civic had overturned.

“All three occupants were out of the vehicle on arrival and being treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

“Crews made the scene and vehicle safe using small tools and left in the incident in the hands of North Yorkshire Police.”